Meghan Markle shares first statement after father Thomas' harsh criticism

Meghan Markle seemingly reacted to the scathing criticism of her father Thomas Markle about her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, took to her Instagram stories to share how much love and support she has received so far since the series debut.

She appeared unfazed by the mounting criticism on her show, including her father’s remarks on the series being “inauthentic” and her facial expressions “pre-planned.”

Sharing videos of her fans who tried her recipes after watching the show, Meghan penned, "Love seeing how inspired you are by With Love, Meghan. Keep up the beautiful work!"

Meghan further shared positive messages from her fans on her stories. "Let me tell y'all something. I made @meghan the Duchess of Sussex, menu items from her show With Love, Meghan on @netflix and all I'm saying is that everyone loved it!" one fan penned.

“Withlovemeghan reminded me about one of my favorite childhood activities with my beloved Nana. Sun tea was a weekly thing with her,” another post read.

“I'm on eBay right now looking for the vintage sun tea dispenser she had. Warmed my heart so much. Thanks, Meg!”

This comes after Thomas Markle revealed to Daily Mail that he has not watched Meghan’s show but has seen "a ton of clips" of the series.

"I might sit down and watch it one day but I'm not sure,” he added, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous.”

He went on to criticize his daughter, saying, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions.”

“I know when she's faking it for the cameras,” Thomas said of Meghan’s expressions in the show. “She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."

He continued: "Cooking shows are horrendously boring unless the presenter has a passion for it. You have to be authentic to hold people's attention.”

“When you are stuffing the turkey's a*** it has to look like you're having fun doing it.”