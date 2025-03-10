 
Geo News

'Peaky Blinders' creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie

'Peaky Blinders' original series ran on Netflix from 2013 to 2022

By
Web Desk
|

March 10, 2025

Peaky Blinders creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie
'Peaky Blinders' creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie

Steven Knight has shared thrilling news about the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

During an appearance on The Playlist's Bingeworth podcast, the 65-year-old director revealed that the highly anticipated movie has officially finished filming.

“We wrapped on December 13th,” he said. “We’ve got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Muprhy and Stephen Graham.”

"And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good,” teased Steven.

The British director also expressed his desire for Peaky Blinders fans to watch the film in theatres for a memorable experience.

“I really want the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building,” said Steven

“The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen,” he added.

For those unversed, Peaky Blinders' original series ran on Netflix from 2013 to 2022.

Meghan Markle's fake acting on cooking show gets exposed
Meghan Markle's fake acting on cooking show gets exposed
Cate Blanchett unveils the secret key to a successful marriage
Cate Blanchett unveils the secret key to a successful marriage
Royal family shares new update ahead of Kate Middleton's major appearance with King Charles
Royal family shares new update ahead of Kate Middleton's major appearance with King Charles
Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture video
Meghan Markle invites more media scrutiny with her new picture
Prince William, Kate Middleton react as Meghan Markle makes shocking revelation
Prince William, Kate Middleton react as Meghan Markle makes shocking revelation
Jennifer Lopez feels she's been hit really hard in the teeth by Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez feels she's been hit really hard in the teeth by Ben Affleck
Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Meghan Markle's invites a ticked off clap back of epic proportions
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles
Lady Gaga opens up about her early career struggles