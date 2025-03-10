'Peaky Blinders' creator drops exciting update about upcoming movie

Steven Knight has shared thrilling news about the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

During an appearance on The Playlist's Bingeworth podcast, the 65-year-old director revealed that the highly anticipated movie has officially finished filming.

“We wrapped on December 13th,” he said. “We’ve got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Muprhy and Stephen Graham.”

"And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good,” teased Steven.

The British director also expressed his desire for Peaky Blinders fans to watch the film in theatres for a memorable experience.

“I really want the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building,” said Steven

“The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen,” he added.

For those unversed, Peaky Blinders' original series ran on Netflix from 2013 to 2022.