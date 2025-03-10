 
King Charles wishes Prince Edward on 61st birthday after big statement

Prince Edward is celebrating his 61st birthday today without Duchess Sophie

March 10, 2025

King Charles has wished his younger brother Prince Edward on 61st birthday today a day after the monarch released big statement ahead of major event.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Prince Edward in Instagram Story to wish him a very happy birthday.

King Charles says, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!.”

Prince Edward is celebrating his 61st birthday today after a successful year for the royal.

King Charles wishes for Prince Edward came after the monarch released big statement to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

In his message, King Charles says “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.

“Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of Nature both on land and in the oceans.”

He further said, “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”


