Rihanna breaks silence after receiving hate over her sons’ names

Rihanna broke her silence after receiving hate over her sons’ names.

On March 8, the 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared two never-before-seen photos of her sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

In the shared pictures, Rihanna can be seen lying on a hospital bed after giving birth to her babies.

“By far the most powerful thing I have ever done as a woman… my little miracles #InternationalWomensDay,” she captioned the post.

“I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening,” she added.

While many fans gushed over the images, one user criticized Rihanna for choosing unique names for her babies.

“I hate their names so bad,” a user named Tatiana wrote in the comment section.

Hitting back at the hater, Rihanna replied, “Okay, Tatiana.”

For those unversed, the Diamonds hitmaker gave birth to her first son, RZA, with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

In August 2023, she welcomed her second child, Riot Rose Mayers.