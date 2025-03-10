Billy Corgan admits he had ‘given up’ on starting a family

Billy Corgan recently admitted that he had "pretty much given up" on having a family until he met his wife, Chloe Mendel.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 57-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist revealed that he always liked the idea of having a family, but it felt impossible before his meeting with Mendel.

Corgan said, “I wanted kids pretty much since my late 20s, but I kept being in one bad relationship after another. And when I met my wife, I’d pretty much given up on the idea.”

Expanding on this, the legendary Smashing Pumpkins frontman added, “Not that I didn’t want children, but I just thought, ‘I’m not made for this.’”

He went on to express his feelings for his wife, saying, “She’s a one in a gazillion. She’s just an unbelievable person.”

“Me and the children, we all recognise that everything runs off Mom for sure,” the Ava Adore hitmaker noted.

For the unversed, Corgan and Mendel, who is a creative director and co-founder of the fashion brand Maison Atia, tied the knot in September 2023 after dating for 11 years.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple has a 9-year-old son, Augustus, and a 6-year-old daughter, Philomena, and are expecting their third child.