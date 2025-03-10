Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation hosts 'Day of Wellness and Healing'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation hosted a ‘Day of Wellness and Healing’ to mark International Women’s Day.

The foundation shared photos with a sweet statement on its website.

It reads, “In celebration of International Women’s Day, The Archewell Foundation hosted a day of wellness, community, and empowerment for families impacted by the Eaton Canyon Fire for the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles in partnership with Altadena Girls.”

The post further says, “Each Girl Scout was accompanied by an important woman in their life – a mother, sister, aunt, mentor, or friend – to celebrate the day with them.

“The group participated in a restorative yoga class followed by a meditation session led by a local Pasadena instructor. Afterwards, there was space for reflection on the impact and importance of women and building community, especially after disasters.”

It added, “We are honored to create this space for connection and healing and are inspired by this next generation of incredible women leaders.”

The Archewell Foundation hosted the day amid Meghan Markle’s sweet message.

Meghan shared the post on Instagram with caption, “Happy International Women’s Day!”

"Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day,” Meghan said.



