Rick Springfield confesses he’s been living with shocking injury for 25 years

Rick Springfield has revealed that a recent MRI scan uncovered brain damage from an onstage fall he suffered 25 years ago.

In a talk with PEOPLE, the 75-year-old Australian-American musician and actor shared that his scan showed he still has brain damage from a fall he experienced in Las Vegas in 2000.

Springfield recalled, "I fell 25 feet, hit my head, and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again. I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I'm working on trying to repair that."

The Human Touch hitmaker went on to admit that usually “people don’t want to know what’s wrong with them,” but he is the “opposite.”

Expanding on this, he said, "My dad died from not wanting to know. He thought he had stomach cancer for years and never got it checked out. When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out."

"That was a giant message to me: If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then. I could find out I have terminal cancer tomorrow and be dead in a year, but I can only do all I can do,” the General Hospital star confessed.

Moving forward, Springfield admitted that he still feels like he is in his 20s “in my head,” adding, “Then I see people dying from old age and disease and go, ‘Wow, I’m the same age as old people!’”

Notably, the Hard to Hold actor stays healthy at 75 by exercising every day, eating mostly fish and vegetables, and staying away from alcohol.

"I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that s****. I’m not [in] AA — I mean, I know a lot of people it’s worked for. I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time,” he mentioned.

It is noteworthy to mention that Rick Springfield claimed that drinking less has helped his depression, which he has struggled with since he was a teenager.