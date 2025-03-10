 
Prince Harry 'seems unsure' in 'diminished' appearance with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s recent appearance with Meghan Markle has sparked concern

March 10, 2025

A royal commentator thinks Prince Harry seems “diminished” in Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The Times columnist Shane Watson said that Harry’s fleeting appearance in the show seems to signify that he’s becoming a spare in his new family as well.

“The second series of With Love, Meghan has just been confirmed and like it or hate it there is no denying that Meghan’s whole life has been working towards this point. Harry is already looking like a spare part in her new incarnation as a lifestyle icon,” he said.

“Blink and you’ll miss him. Not only that, he’s wedged at the back of the crowd of well-wishers at her signing off party…He seems diminished, unsure of what’s expected of him,” he added.

Meghan’s show was initially slated to be released on January 15 but had to be postponed due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles. It was released on March 4 and has been renewed for a second season.

Meghan and Harry visited the areas hit by the fires and spent a day volunteering and coordinating with the World Central Kitchen. 

