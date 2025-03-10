Buckingham Palace makes up for 'omission' as it shares Kate's stunning photos

King Charles hailed the work of the Commonwealth in bringing countries together as he and Britain's senior royals gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday for annual celebrations for the international organisation he leads.

A statement issued by the Buckingham Palace said, "The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey."

It said, "The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family and the importance of fostering strong and connected communities."

The palace made sure the pictures shared by the Royal Family's Instagram account feature Kate Middleton, who was attending the event for the first time since her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in two posted by the official Instagram account of the royal family after the event.

Her husband Prince William was also visible in the photos.

The photos came just three days after The Royal Family was criticized for not including Kate Middleton's photo in their International Women's Day Instagram post.



