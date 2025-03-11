David Foster drops surprise song from his Betty Boop musical

David Foster has released a new song from his upcoming Betty Boop musical.

The 16-time Grammy-winning composer is set to bring Betty Boop to Broadway. He released Something to Shout About, a ballad from Boop! The Musical, sung by lead actress Jasmine Amy Rogers, which will officially debut on March 11.

Speaking with People Magazine, David revealed that the song was originally placed in Act 1 but was later moved to Act 2.

He said, "It's in the second act, deep into the second act. And we originally wrote this song for early on in the first act."

"And Jerry Mitchell, the great director of ours, said this song is too good to go there. I think it could move to the second act and be the 11 o'clock number. So we adjusted it and beefed it up a little bit, and it really came out great," David Foster added.

The musical tells the story of Betty Boop as she searches for meaning beyond her life. David explained that "She has everything in her life, but she still has, she still needs something to shout about that she hasn't found. And if you see the play, you'll understand."

It is worth mentioning that the musical, which has been in development for 15 years, marks David's first Broadway debut.

"This seems like the right move for me," he stated.