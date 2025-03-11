 
Meghan Markle has left Royals ‘relieved' over key step

Meghan Markle’s new series have given mixed feelings to Royal Family

March 11, 2025

Meghan Markle has left the Royal Family take a sigh of relief amid the release of her new Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is out on Netflix, has made Royals happy for not mentioning them ‘for once.’

Royal editor Bronte Coy tells The Sun: "The royals must be relieved that they don't really have to react to this one because really there's not...for once, it really actually felt like it had nothing to do with them in that regard."

Adding if Netflix would allow further seasons of the show to Meghan, Brontë added: "That is no longer the case. There has been quite a restructure. The streaming industry looks very different now than it did back then and obviously, they'll be reviewing all of this.

"They're paying very close attention to all the money that they're spending and for that reason, I think there is a very big danger, given that Harry and Meghan, the show, was really the last big success that the couple had with their output. There's a lot riding on this series,” the expert noted.

