Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles over legal name change

Meghan Markle set to give a new tension to King Charles after revealing she has ditched her surname for her Royal title “Sussex.”

Recently, Meghan revealed on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that her name is Meghan Sussex now while correcting her friend Mindy Kaling.

Now, a royal expert is claiming that Meghan was trying to send a warning to King Charles that she will change her name legally if she has to.

Speaking with Fox Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said she does not think Meghan and Mindy’s exchange on the show was an “accident.”

"Aside from being another branding or rebranding opportunity for Meghan,” she told the publication. “I think this is her stubborn way of trying to tell the royal family she will go around them and legally change her name if she has to in case they ever take away her title.”

This comes amid reports that Charles might strip her and Prince Harry's titles if they attack the Royal family again on any public forum.

“I also think it’s an effort to distance herself from her past and her DNA relatives,” Kinsey speculated.

"Technically, she can be [styled as] Meghan Sussex, but it’s rare that someone who was not born into the family takes a title as a surname," the expert claimed.

"A young Prince Harry was Harry Wales, as his father was the Prince of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were the York girls because their father was the Duke of York. But Princess Diana was never Diana Wales. Catherine was never Catherine Cambridge."

She further speculated that Meghan wants people to call her by her title as she tries to make her mark as an entrepreneur in California with her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.