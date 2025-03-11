Gwen Stefani 'grossed out' by Blake Shelton's hobby as marriage struggles

Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton's different personalities are reportedly clashing

Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton’s pairing is starting to crumble under the weight of his new hobby.

Shelton has taken to hunting and fishing after retiring from The Voice and finishing his six-show Las Vegas residency in mid-February.

"Now that Blake is no longer tied down with work, he likes to take off on hunting and fishing trips, even though he's not very good at it," a mole told Radar Online.

Shelton previously admitted: "Hunting and fishing is one of those things I'm never going to master. I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9 percent of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."

Stefani on the other hand has been a vegetarian since she was 12 years old.

"Blake enjoys these nature trips and will spend a day or three out in the wild soaking it in," an insider shared.

"But the game he brings home and the fish that need gutting and cleaning gross Gwen out," they added.

The mole claimed that the No Doubt frontwoman thought she’d change the God’s Country rapper after they got married or at least bring down his consumption of meat.

"For him to proudly wave his kill in front of her is unbearable," said the mole.

“She's made that very clear to Blake, but he brushes her complaints aside – and their relationship is now at breaking point."