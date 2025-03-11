 
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek lose major spot in Hollywood: Report

Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek reportedly set beauty standards with their curves

March 11, 2025

Hollywood divas reportedly have been obsessed to go back to their negative figures.

As fans will be aware, many actresses recently sparked Ozempic rumours as they flaunted their slimmed down physiques at the various award shows.

These divas include Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and many more.

Nonetheless, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that this move can spark anorexia craze among their fans.

"For years, fuller-figured girls like Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek were getting all the oohs and ahs,” a source tipped about the industry’s former beauty standards.

However, they said of the evolving demands of the industry and noted, “But now, it seems like a race to see who can practically get back to their birth weight."

"The loved ones of these stars need to tell them that enough is enough," the source continued urging the divas to return to a healthy weight.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian reportedly has been loving her curvy figure and her sister Kylie Jenner is also being adored by Timothee Chalamet for her thick appearance. 

