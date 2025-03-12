Amazon Prime Video swings axe on show after one season

Cruel Intentions is a cult classic, but the efforts to make a show on it were often faced with many issues.



However, when Amazon Prime Video went ahead with the series, the streamer had to cancel it after season one.



Multiple reports said the critics panned the series, and it’s unclear what the show's viewership was because the streamer usually does not release such information.

However, Variety reported that Cruel Intentions failed to make it into Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming charts.

Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher have been the show's backbone, serving as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

The series starred Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson.

The Cruel Intention “follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy."

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover (Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

"Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College," the logline read.