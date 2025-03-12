Selena Gomez drops major insight of first meet up with fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shared a major insight into her relationship with fiance Benny Blanco during its early days.

The Calm Down hitmaker took to her official instagram account on Tuesday to post the first photo she captured with Blanco after they started dating.

Captioning the sweet picture, "first official photo" she also announced the release date of their upcoming single, which is part of their Forthcoming collaborative album I Said I Love You First later in March.

"Our first date was on Sunset Blvd," she shared with her followers.

Gomez went on to say, "and it’s also the title of our next song together."

"'Sunset Blvd' out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco," she added.

In the picture, the lovebird can be seen sharing a warm moment as they cuddled while cozing up in a blanket.

"P.S. this is our first official photo together," Gomez revealed.

The pair, who got engaged back in December, visited the place where they had their first romantic meetup and posted the video on Instagram on March 10.

Moreover, in a recent joint chat with Interview magazine, Gomez gushed over her fiance and shared how sweetly he handles her.

"My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted," she told the outlet at the time.