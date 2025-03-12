George Clooney steps out in New York amid hair color controversy

George Clooney was spotted in New York on Tuesday, shortly after expressing concerns about his wife Amal's reaction to his newly dyed brown hair.

The 63-year-old star, known for his signature silver locks, made an appearance following a preview of his upcoming Broadway show, Good Night and Good Luck.

According to Daily Mail, Clooney took time to greet fans and sign autographs, dressed in a sleek black jacket paired with white pants and sneakers.

Moreover, his transformation, undertaken for his role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2005 film he originally wrote, directed, and starred in, has sparked mixed reactions.

Last month, Clooney admitted in an interview with The New York Times that he anticipated disapproval from his family.

In regards to this, he said, "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

Additionally, Clooney and Amal have been married since 2014 and share seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

As per the outlet, the Academy Award winner’s upcoming Broadway debut sees him portraying legendary CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow.

In the 2005 film version, Clooney played a supporting role as CBS President Fred Friendly while also working behind the camera.

Despite the chatter around his new look, Clooney remains focused on his career.

Alongside his Broadway project, he is set to star in Jay Kelly, a high-profile ensemble dramedy directed by Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach.

The Netflix film will feature an all-star cast, including Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig.