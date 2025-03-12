Train attack: China vows firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning addresses a media briefing in Beijing on March 12, 2025. — Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China firmly opposes terrorism in any form: Mao Ning.

"Ready to strengthen security cooperation with Pakistan."

Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence, fear: US.



China on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity, social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.

"We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding a terrorist attack on a train carrying over 450 passengers in Balochistan province.

She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and added: "We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians."

China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she added.

US condemns attack

The United States also condemned the terrorist attack on the train and the hostage-taking of passengers, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army — a US-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act," the US Embassy Islamabad said in a post on X.

"The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time," it concluded.

During the ongoing operation to rescue hostages, Pakistan's security forces have so far freed over 150 passengers including women and children.

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of southwestern Balochistan province on March 12, 2025, during a security operation against militants a day after they hijacked a passenger train. — AFP

An unknown number of terrorists blew up a railway track, opened fire, and hijacked the Jaffar Express train near Balochistan's Bolan — which was on a 30-hour-long journey carrying around 400 passengers — on Tuesday as it travelled from Quetta to Peshawar.

According to security sources, the security forces have rescued a large number of hostages, including women and children. The rescued civilians were being used as human shields by the terrorists.

During the clearance operation, the security forces practised utmost caution because of the innocent lives involved.

The number of passengers, who embraced martyrdom, is being determined, sources said, adding that all terrorists present at the site of the incident were killed.

Sources earlier said that the suicide bombers were holding women and children at three different locations, using them as human shields.

Meanwhile, 37 injured individuals have been evacuated for medical treatment, security sources confirmed. The situation remains tense as efforts to neutralise the threat are ongoing.

After day-long efforts, the security forces successfully freed at least 190 hostages and eliminated 30 terrorists, pledging to continue the operation until the last militant is defeated.