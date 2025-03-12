 
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public

David Harbour's ex-wife Lily Allen has reportedly decided to let out her frustration

March 12, 2025

David Harbour's singer resentful ex-wife Lily Allen has found a way to get her frustration out.

According to a source, Lily is set to sing her sorrows away in her upcoming album.

A source told Radar Online: "Lily has been through a tough time and she believes getting out all her frustration into her music could act as some sort of therapy.

"And she won’t be holding back, so David might want to avoid hearing any of her new tracks," they added.

Lily and David were married for four years, but the singer reportedly found her husband on celebrity dating app Raya and called it quits.

"I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown," she said of the split.

She also noted that she intends to go for partners closer to her age now that she’s divorced.

"I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now," Lily Allen said.

David Harbour has since moved on with model Ellie Fallon, who’s 22 years younger than the Stranger Things star. 

