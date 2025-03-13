Greenland shifts towards independence and economic reform

Leader of Demokraatit, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, plays an instrument during the election party at cafe Killut in Nuuk, Greenland, March 12, 2025. — Reuters

Greenland’s pro-business Demokraatit Party has seen a dramatic surge in support, a result that could align with US President Donald Trump’s interest in the island’s vast mineral wealth, Reuters reported.



The party, which supports gradual independence from Denmark, more than tripled its seats to 10 in the 31-seat Inatsisartut parliament.

Meanwhile, the strongly pro-independence Naleraq party doubled its seats to eight, while the ruling coalition suffered heavy losses.

"People want change," said Demokraatit leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen. "We don’t want independence tomorrow; we want to build a good foundation."

Independence became a major election issue after Trump repeatedly asserted that Greenland was crucial to US national security and would eventually join the United States.

The island, three times the size of Texas but with just 57,000 residents, contains rich deposits of rare earth minerals used in electric vehicles and missile systems.

Despite Naleraq’s gains, analysts believe the Democrats will form a broad coalition with one or both of the outgoing ruling parties, Inuit Ataqatigiit and Siumut.

US influence?

During the campaign, Nielsen dismissed Trump’s desire to buy Greenland, calling it "a threat to our political independence." However, his party remains open to US discussions on commercial interests.

"If you look at the results, voters were driven by business development and independence. And that’s good news for Trump," said political scientist Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen. If Trump secures a deal ensuring Greenland does not engage with China or Russia, "then he can say he has gained access to minerals."

Greenland, formally part of Denmark since 1953, gained autonomy in 1979, though Copenhagen still controls foreign affairs, defence, and monetary policy. A 2009 referendum granted Greenland the right to seek full independence, but economic concerns have delayed such a move.

Fishing remains the island’s primary industry, contributing 95% of exports. While Greenland is rich in minerals, their extraction has been hindered by environmental concerns, harsh weather, and competition from China.

The Democrats favour economic reform, particularly in mining, to create a self-sustaining economy. "It’s about introducing elements of a market economy, not making radical changes," said Ulrik Pram Gad of the Danish Institute for International Studies.

Turnout reached 70.9%, five percentage points higher than in the last election.