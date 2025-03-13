Chappell Roan surprisingly reveals why 'The Giver' is country music

Chappell Roan has promised to her fans that her next album will be a pop record.

In an interview with Apple Music's Today’s Country Radio, the Grammy award winner candidly talked about why her forthcoming song, The Giver, is country music.

"I really just did it for fun. I'm not switching genres or anything," the Pinky Pony Club singer began by saying. “I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny. It’s campy and fun.”

While sharing the inspiration behind her single, she continued, "(I) grew up on Christian and country, and then found Alejandro by Lady Gaga and I was like, 'I think I like this, too.'”

“So, I have kept country in my heart. And it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and have Jason Aldean (playing) or Alan Jackson's Chattahoochee."

"I was like, 'I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that,'" the 27-year-old singer admitted.

"Because that's how I write. I'm like, 'How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?' And I was like, 'I want to write that song, but Chappell's version,'" the songstress concluded.

Chappell Roan’s single The Giver is scheduled to be dropped on March 13, 2025.