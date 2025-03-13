Robert Pattinson confesses Zendaya left him spiraling for three days

Robert Pattinson has shared that working with Zendaya left him “crazy for three days” before the actress finally calmed him down.

Speaking to the French publication Premiere, the 38-year-old actor talked about his new romantic comedy-drama film The Drama with Zendaya and how one scene made him feel "crazy."

Pattinson, who was seen filming the show with the 28-year-old actress in November 2024, revealed, "We had a scene together that was driving me crazy.”

The Harry Potter star said he was "desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis."

When he told the Euphoria actress his thoughts, she helped him relax and explained that the lines were meant to be taken as they were.

“I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her; I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning,” Pattinson noted.

“And there I was going crazy for three days,” he cheekily admitted.

Notably, the details are not clear yet; however, reports say The Batman star and Zendaya play a couple in The Drama whose romance takes an "unexpected turn" before their "big day."

It is essential to mention that the movie The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is set to release this year, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.