 
Geo News

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother

The actress posts a heartfelt message about her mother, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, after her heartbreaking death

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoffs daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother

Taylor Hasselhoff has broken her silence after the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old actress spoke about her mom for the first time since her death, as she was found dead in February at her home in Los Angeles. The loss was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoffs daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother

Posting a video of their moments together, Taylor expressed her feelings by writing, “I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything [a heart emoji].”

"I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day,” the Sunken City star added.

She also scribbled that her baby, London, who was born in August last year, will "know how incredible you are."

"Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again," Taylor concluded, showcasing her love.

It is pertinent to mention that Pamela was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Kevin Hart reveals one wish for his children
Kevin Hart reveals one wish for his children
King Charles makes power move just after Meghan Markle's major news
King Charles makes power move just after Meghan Markle's major news
'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report
'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report
Unbothered by backlash, unstoppable Meghan reveals release date of new podcast
Unbothered by backlash, unstoppable Meghan reveals release date of new podcast
'James Bond' star Naomie Harris spills on who should be next 007
'James Bond' star Naomie Harris spills on who should be next 007
Rihanna backs off from concert comeback due to ‘cold feet'
Rihanna backs off from concert comeback due to ‘cold feet'
Palace issues statement on Duchess Sophie's US activities
Palace issues statement on Duchess Sophie's US activities
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco react to 'Beauty and the Beast' trolls: Report
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco react to 'Beauty and the Beast' trolls: Report