Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother

Taylor Hasselhoff has broken her silence after the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old actress spoke about her mom for the first time since her death, as she was found dead in February at her home in Los Angeles. The loss was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

Posting a video of their moments together, Taylor expressed her feelings by writing, “I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel. You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything [a heart emoji].”

"I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day,” the Sunken City star added.

She also scribbled that her baby, London, who was born in August last year, will "know how incredible you are."

"Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again," Taylor concluded, showcasing her love.

It is pertinent to mention that Pamela was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.