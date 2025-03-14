Kate Middleton delights royal fans with big decision

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delighted the royal fans as she has decided to visit the regiment at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Wellington Barracks as Colonel, Irish Guards.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kate Middleton’s photo, and revealed Kensington Palace announcement regarding the Princess of Wales royal engagement.

She tweeted, “NEW: Kensington Palace announces that the Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, will visit the regiment at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Wellington Barracks."

Last year she apologised for not being able to attend in person due to ill health.

The royal expert continued, “The event takes place on March 17.”

Another royal expert Rebecca English tweeted, “A solo engagement for the Princess of Wales.

“As Colonel of the Irish Guards she will attend its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, presenting traditional sprigs of shamrock to the soldiers - and, of course, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.”

Rebecca added, “The princess will also take the salute and meet veterans of the Irish Guards and ‘Mini Micks’, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. She will also visit the Junior Ranks dining hall, where the Senior Guardsman in the Battalion will propose a toast to the Princess.”

The announcement has delighted the royal fans with one saying “Wonderful to see the Princess out and about in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.”