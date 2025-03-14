 
Geo News

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with big decision

'Wonderful' to see Princess of Wales Kate Middleton out and about in Ireland

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with big decision
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with big decision

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delighted the royal fans as she has decided to visit the regiment at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Wellington Barracks as Colonel, Irish Guards.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kate Middleton’s photo, and revealed Kensington Palace announcement regarding the Princess of Wales royal engagement.

She tweeted, “NEW: Kensington Palace announces that the Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, will visit the regiment at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Wellington Barracks."

Last year she apologised for not being able to attend in person due to ill health.

The royal expert continued, “The event takes place on March 17.”

Another royal expert Rebecca English tweeted, “A solo engagement for the Princess of Wales.

“As Colonel of the Irish Guards she will attend its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, presenting traditional sprigs of shamrock to the soldiers - and, of course, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.”

Rebecca added, “The princess will also take the salute and meet veterans of the Irish Guards and ‘Mini Micks’, junior cadets from Northern Ireland. She will also visit the Junior Ranks dining hall, where the Senior Guardsman in the Battalion will propose a toast to the Princess.”

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with big decision

The announcement has delighted the royal fans with one saying “Wonderful to see the Princess out and about in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.”

Lucy Hale 'secretly' dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey: Sources
Lucy Hale 'secretly' dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey: Sources
Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit
Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit
Julia Stiles says Harvey Weinstein made her film 'cheap' scene in 'Down to You'
Julia Stiles says Harvey Weinstein made her film 'cheap' scene in 'Down to You'
George, Amal Clooney change priorities as actor ages with realistic expectations
George, Amal Clooney change priorities as actor ages with realistic expectations
Happy couple Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to tie the knot?
Happy couple Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to tie the knot?
Cate Blanchett reveals shocking wedding day detail
Cate Blanchett reveals shocking wedding day detail
Princess Anne assumes new position once held by her father Prince Philip
Princess Anne assumes new position once held by her father Prince Philip
Gene Hackman's $80 million fortune could ignite family war
Gene Hackman's $80 million fortune could ignite family war