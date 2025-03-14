Kim Kardashian discusses next engagement ring, reminisces about previous ones

Kim Kardashian is talking about marriage once again.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 44, and her sister Khloe shared memories from the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India.

While recalling the wedding and talking about jewelry, the mom-of-four wondered what her next engagement ring would look like, per People.

"I wonder what my next ring shape will be?" Kim said. "For my last and final hurrah."

The SKIMS mogul’s current relationship status is unclear, but the episode was shot in July, which means the reality star has marriage on her mind then.

Remembering each of her previous rings, Kim began: "Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat," she said, seemingly referring to the ring given to her by her first husband, Damon Thomas. She added, "I still have it."

She noted that she paid almost all of the price of her second ring, adding, "I had to give it to Kris [Humphries] in the divorce.”

Finally, her third proposal came from Kanye West while she was pregnant with North. The ring was a cushion cut. She noted “that was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn’t take to Paris." Kim referred to the robbery she faced in Paris in 2016, which took away many of her jewelry pieces.

She then revealed which of her four — kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — will receive the ring she got from their dad Kanye.

"And so that one I’m going to give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged. And she held it after and I took a photo. She was just a few months old,” said Kim Kardashian.