Sir Mick Jagger admits being ‘anxious' despite success

Sir Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones front man, revealed despite his legendary music career he still has anxiety

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Sir Mick Jagger just admitted he cares about the mood of his audiences.

The Rolling Stones front man made a surprise appearance at the Oscars to present the award for Best Original Song.

However, the ceremony’s host, Conon O’Brien was shocked when the veteran music legend asked of the atmosphere in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater before taking the stage.

During his Conan Needs a Friend podcast, he noted, “I’m sitting there, stage left, and I’m looking at my monitor. I’m just aware of a presence to my left, and I kind of just look over and it’s this guy.”

The Saturday Night Live star continued, "I immediately see that it’s Mick Jagger, who I’ve never met. Mick Jagger looks at me and he starts nudging me.”

"And in kind of a comic American voice, he’s like, ‘Hey, hey, how’s the crowd? How’s the crowd?” Conan further recalled.

The 61-year-old comedian then told Mick that the crowd was in fact good and was amazed to learn that the Paint it, Black hitmaker, who has performed for thousands of people, still worries about his audience response and would take the time to "give it a little extra" if he feels the energy isn't quite right.

Conan continued, “He said, ‘I always worry about the crowd.”

"I said, ‘Wait a minute. You’re with the Rolling Stones and you’re in Buenos Aires, and you’re getting ready to come out and start the show, and you’re going to start off with ‘Satisfaction’ and you’re anxious that the crowd isn’t going to be good?’” he added.

"He said, ‘Oh, no, definitely. I wear an earpiece and I listen to the crowd, and sometimes I can tell the crowd isn’t quite there yet, and I have to give it a little extra and upfront,’" Conan further mentioned.

Recalling his moment of epiphany, on his podcast, he mentioned, "I was so relieved. I realised, obviously, he’s 35 levels beyond me, but nothing ever goes away.”

