Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh marks important royal engagement

Prince Edward has made a significant appearance at the RAF Waddington in Lincoln.

On March 14, Buckingham Palace shared an update on the prestigious ceremony where the Duke of Edinburgh, as the Honorary Air Commodore, presented a brand-new Standard to 51 Squadron.

Official Instagram handle of the royal family shared photos from the event and wrote, "The Duke of Edinburgh, Honorary Air Commodore, visited RAF Waddington in Lincoln to present a new Standard to 51 Squadron."

"Once a battlefield rallying point, today the Squadron Standard is a powerful symbol of unity, proudly paraded on special occasions such as Remembrance Sunday," the caption further read.

It is worth mentioning that this visit comes after Prince Edward missed the Commonwealths event recently.

Additionally, Duchess Sophie, wife of the Duke of Edinburgh, also missed the prestigious event as she travelled to New York that day. The event was significant for the royal family as it marked the return of King Charles and Kate Middleton after missing it last year due to their cancer battles.