Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to new forced labour charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to new federal charges alleging him of forced labour.

The new lawsuit claims the music mogul forced employees to work long, grueling hours on little sleep, using physical, financial, or reputational harm, or threats, People Magazine reported.

The allegations also cite physical force or threats made to coerce at least one employee to engage in sexual conduct with him.

The new charges come ahead of an earlier federal lawsuit set for a May 5 trial after the rapper pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Bady Boy Records founder, 55, pleaded not guilty to the new case as well when he arrived in court in Manhattan.

Combs has been summoned for the next pretrial conference on April 25, ahead of jury questionnaires, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled.

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail thrice.

He is also facing several civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct against multiple women and men. He has denied all the allegations.