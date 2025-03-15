Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland role in Lilibet, Archie life revealed

A royal insider has disclosed Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland’s major role in her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet’s lives.

Speaking to the In Touch Weekly, the royal source revealed Doria’s activities with Archie and Lilibet while Meghan and Harry prepare for the duchess Netflix cooking show.

The insider said Meghan and Harry enjoyed “romantic” dates in the kitchen while preparing for With Love, Meghan.

The insider revealed, “Back when they were first dating, cooking a roast chicken dinner together was a go-to date night because they really couldn’t be seen in public together. Now, all these years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to connect.

“[Her mother] Doria [Ragland] will take over with the kids and they’ll spend an evening in the kitchen making dinner for two.”

According to reports, Ragland lives close to Meghan and Harry after she left her home state of Ohio for California, where she eventually met Thomas Markle, in the ’70s.