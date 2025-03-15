 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland role in Lilibet, Archie life revealed

Doria Ragland lives close to Meghan Markle and Harry for Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Meghan Markles mother Doria Ragland role in Lilibet, Archie life revealed
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland role in Lilibet, Archie life revealed

A royal insider has disclosed Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland’s major role in her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet’s lives.

Speaking to the In Touch Weekly, the royal source revealed Doria’s activities with Archie and Lilibet while Meghan and Harry prepare for the duchess Netflix cooking show.

The insider said Meghan and Harry enjoyed “romantic” dates in the kitchen while preparing for With Love, Meghan.

The insider revealed, “Back when they were first dating, cooking a roast chicken dinner together was a go-to date night because they really couldn’t be seen in public together. Now, all these years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to connect.

“[Her mother] Doria [Ragland] will take over with the kids and they’ll spend an evening in the kitchen making dinner for two.”

According to reports, Ragland lives close to Meghan and Harry after she left her home state of Ohio for California, where she eventually met Thomas Markle, in the ’70s.

Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess video
Sarah Ferguson's sister breaks silence on surprise reunion with duchess
Prince William admits to using 'fake name' on internet forums
Prince William admits to using 'fake name' on internet forums
Jada Pinkett Smith ready for revenge PDA after Will Smith's on stage kiss
Jada Pinkett Smith ready for revenge PDA after Will Smith's on stage kiss
Meagan Good explains why she supported Jonathan Majors during his assault trial
Meagan Good explains why she supported Jonathan Majors during his assault trial
Justin Bieber, Hailey want what George Clooney, Amal have: Report
Justin Bieber, Hailey want what George Clooney, Amal have: Report
Rihanna celebrates island party amid canceled London comeback shows
Rihanna celebrates island party amid canceled London comeback shows
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's wedding plans revealed
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's wedding plans revealed
Carlotta announces stage comeback and TV reboot: Report
Carlotta announces stage comeback and TV reboot: Report