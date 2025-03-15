Here's the full list of nations on Trump's travel-ban chopping block

An international passenger arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport. —Reuters/File

The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.

Full visa suspension

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected)

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies