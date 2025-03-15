 
Geo News

Here's the full list of nations on Trump's travel-ban chopping block

List may change and awaits approval, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, says US official on condition of anonymity

By
Reuters
|

March 15, 2025

An international passenger arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport. —Reuters/File
An international passenger arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport. —Reuters/File

The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.

Full visa suspension

    • Cuba
    • Iran
    • Libya
    • North Korea
    • Somalia
    • Sudan
    • Syria
    • Venezuela
    • Yemen

    Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected)

    • Eritrea
    • Haiti
    • Laos
    • Myanmar
    • South Sudan

    Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies

    • Angola
    • Antigua and Barbuda
    • Belarus
    • Benin
    • Bhutan
    • Burkina Faso
    • Cabo Verde
    • Cambodia
    • Cameroon
    • Chad
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo
    • Dominica
    • Equatorial Guinea
    • Gambia
    • Liberia
    • Malawi
    • Mauritania
    • Pakistan
    • Republic of the Congo
    • Saint Kitts and Nevis
    • Saint Lucia
    • Sao Tome and Principe
    • Sierra Leone
    • East Timor
    • Turkmenistan
    • Vanuatu
    Pakistan likely to face travel ban by Trump admin if govt doesn't address 'deficiencies' video
    Pakistan likely to face travel ban by Trump admin if govt doesn't address 'deficiencies'
    Trump blasts foes and media in speech at 'Department of Injustice'
    Trump blasts foes and media in speech at 'Department of Injustice'
    US court allows President Trump to enforce ban on DEI programmes, for now
    US court allows President Trump to enforce ban on DEI programmes, for now
    US 'expels' South African ambassador for 'hating' Trump
    US 'expels' South African ambassador for 'hating' Trump
    Putin seeks military victory in Kursk before considering ceasefire
    Putin seeks military victory in Kursk before considering ceasefire
    Trump again pushes for immediate closure of US Education Department
    Trump again pushes for immediate closure of US Education Department
    Mark Carney takes helm as Canada's PM amid US tensions under Trump 2.0
    Mark Carney takes helm as Canada's PM amid US tensions under Trump 2.0
    China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks
    China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks