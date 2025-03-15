Here's the full list of nations on Trump's travel-ban chopping block
List may change and awaits approval, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, says US official on condition of anonymity
By
Reuters
|
March 15, 2025
The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A US official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.
Full visa suspension
Cuba
Iran
Libya
North Korea
Somalia
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected)
Eritrea
Haiti
Laos
Myanmar
South Sudan
Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies