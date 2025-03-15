Ben Affleck inspired by Jennifer Garner's 'Elektra' physique

Ben Affleck has found inspiration in ex-wife Jennifer Garner to work on his health by

Ben Affleck is thriving when it comes to both physical and mental health, thanks to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Jennifer got in such incredible shape to play Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, training for months every single day for hours, it’s safe to say she picked up a few tips,” the insider said.

They added: “She isn’t as hard core now that she doesn’t have to be in movie shape, but she still works out a lot and, after his divorce, Ben started training with her.”

The Deep Water star has his own trainer and is working hard to get in shape for his upcoming role in Animals, alongside Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Kerry Washington, Adriana Paz, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

“He’s following a modified version of her Elektra workout, so he’s doing a combination of weightlifting, jogging, boxing, and even some martial arts drills to keep it interesting,” the insider added.

“Ben has a personal trainer, so it’s not like he’s mooching off Jennifer, but he was inspired by her and her total transformation,” clarified the mole.

“Going back to regular workouts has been great for his mood, he’s always way happier after a good sweat session,” said the tipster.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2015 and three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.