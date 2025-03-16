Meryl Streep wins big at the annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards

 
March 16, 2025

Meryl Streep just bagged another accolade to add to her already impressive resume.

She was amongst the big winners at the third annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards alongside Christian Slater.

The iconic The Devil Wears Prada star was named the Children's Personality for her reading of The Three Questions for Storyline Online.

While Slater won the trophy for Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program for his role as Mulgarath in The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lawrence was awarded the trophy for Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program as Matron Shipley in Malory Towers.

Additionally, it was Blue's Clues & You! that won the award for Preschool Series while Percy Jackson and the Olympians was named the best Young Teen Series.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' competition is held to honour the creativity that is put to keep children entertained.

The CEO and President of the platform, Adam Sharp, said in a statement, "The producers and craftspeople recognized during the ceremonies today are serving television's youngest viewers and their families in creative and important ways. It is an honor to celebrate their exceptional work and achievements."

