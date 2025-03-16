Meghan Markle's show ‘With Love, Meghan' bags third-rate title

The hate-watch marathons that many believe shot With Love, Meghan into the stratosphere has sparked a scathing piece that dubbed it a “third-rate piece of TV.”

Caitlin Moran’s Celebrity Watch on The Times is the one who shared these sentiments.

In one of the paragraphs she says, “For something that’s supposed to be about aspirational fantasy — seamless, covetable perfection — it’s a third-rate piece of TV.”

For one, “The upbeat music syncs are jarring; the fact it’s shot not in Harry and Meghan’s house but in one hired from a friend feels weird”.

And not to mention in some instances when “Meghan says something awkward and they have to leave it in as they just don’t have enough footage to edit it out.”

And when one wonders “Why? Well, the production company is Archewell, the Sussexes’ production company,” and “the executive producer is … the Duchess of Sussex.”

For those unversed, this was followed by the same author pondering over Meghan’s motivations and it led her to chalk this desire for control up to ‘desperation’ because the “perfectly pleasant second-tier actor who then married a prince” wound up getting “more, and worse, media coverage than, say, Congolese warlords or the Sackler family.”

Reason being “Most of us couldn’t name a Congolese warlord. I can name Meghan’s father, mother, sister, dog, children and favourite wine. Between March 1 and March 11 alone there were an astonishing 111 stories about her on MailOnline and all but one — startled, grudging praise for her focaccia recipe — were negative.”