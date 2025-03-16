 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement to share exciting news

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement to share exciting news
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement to share exciting news

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a major statement to share with fans an exciting news after their joint appearance.

The royal couple shared the thrilling news on Instagram.

Sharing their stunning photos with Notpla, The Earthshot Prize winner, Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted the royal fans with exciting news.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said, “Great to see @earthshotprize Winner @notpla at The Principality Stadium in Wales yesterday!”

The future king and queen added, “Their sustainable seaweed-based food packaging debuted at this year’s Six Nations Championships, as part of a multi-stadium rollout in Wales that will replace 750,000+ single-use plastic items at three iconic venues.”

Earlier, Kate and William cheered on opposing sides at Saturday’s Wales vs England Six Nations match.

Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), while the Princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Kate Middleton’s team England kept their Six Nations title hopes alive with a crushing 10-try, 68-14 bonus-point win over Wales.

'Daredevil: Born Again' showrunner teases big Punisher return
'Daredevil: Born Again' showrunner teases big Punisher return
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of blocking him from parenting
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of blocking him from parenting
Scarlett Johansson gets 'a lot of pressure' for THIS from Hollywood
Scarlett Johansson gets 'a lot of pressure' for THIS from Hollywood
Prince Harry is becoming more sensitive as Meghan Markle's suffering continues
Prince Harry is becoming more sensitive as Meghan Markle's suffering continues
Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton, Prince William's new marriage bond
Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton, Prince William's new marriage bond
Jennifer Garner takes major decision for Los Angeles wildfires victims
Jennifer Garner takes major decision for Los Angeles wildfires victims
Prince Harry suffers major blow in US after Meghan Markle's announcement
Prince Harry suffers major blow in US after Meghan Markle's announcement
Meghan Markle has Netflix holding onto their hats over divorce revelations
Meghan Markle has Netflix holding onto their hats over divorce revelations