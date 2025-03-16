Meghan Markle's Gwyneth Paltrow vibes in podcast raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle's podcast look sparks authenticity debate

Meghan Markle is facing criticism once again following her announcement of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex announced her return to podcasting after the cancellation of Archetypes. The promotional images, featuring Meghan in a simple blue shirt, no jewelry and minimal makeup has drawn comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Makeup artist Sabrina Dubois told FEMAIL that the former Suits alum wanted to look "relaxed and approachable," the look just like Gwyneth, which shows the "less is more and confidence comes from authenticity rather than glam."

However, branding expert Emily Austen, suggested that the Duchess' frequent reinventions make her seem "inauthentic."

"I imagine too that the paired back look is an attempt to reduce the chatter around her clothing, jewellery, make up etc, so that the focus is solely on the podcast," Emily said. "In any branding context, it can be counter productive to focus too much on the way you package an item. Ultimately, the product has to be great."

"The issue Meghan is coming up against is that the easy bit is the rebrand. The problem still exists once you open the packaging - the product isn’t resonating," the branding expert added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle announced her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada Media and the first episode is scheduled to come out on April 18, 2025.