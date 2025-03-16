Sarah Michelle Gellar drops truth bomb on her fashion style at 47

Sarah Michelle Gellar is embracing style on her own terms, revealing a fashion mantra that’s both candid and relatable.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 47-year-old acclaimed Hollywood actress shared, "I think that there was a time when I worried so much about what was trendy and what people would think of how I looked in it, and I think now, I'm more invested in myself and wanting to try things that are different.”

Gellar, who is known for her role as Tanya Martin in Dexter: Original Sin, added, "And I think it's been successful for me lately."

She went on to note that "I've been going outside of my comfort zones, which is rare, I think, at my age. But I don't know, maybe there's a confidence that comes with age?"

"You get to be a little bit more daring," the star of I Know What You Did Last Summer laughingly remarked.

Moving forward, she also told the same outlet that her fashion sense is always “evolving.”

For the unversed, the mother of two went to Paris Fashion Week for the first time this month and expressed her feelings by saying, “I’ve never been. I’m always working. I’ve never had time to go.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to appear on the reboot of her 1997 drama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Notably, the supernatural drama is still in the pilot stage and has no release date yet.