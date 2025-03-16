Photo: Jennifer Lopez recruiting Ed Sheeran, Raye for new project: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly all set to make a musical comeback.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the songstress has finally moved on from her messy split from Ben Affleck, who recently sparked romance rumours with Jennifer Garner, his former wife.

Reportedly, the diva wants to focus her energies on her career at the moment and she has been "recruting (sic) an army of A-list songwriters and musicians" to come along in her creative journey.

Some popular names who have joined the On The Floor songstress for her upcoming project include, Amy Allen, Amy Wadge, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and Raye.

Apart from that, the songbird sparked dating rumours with Brett Goldstein, known for his role in Ted Lasso. The rumoured pair is set to star opposite each other in the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

Interestingly, Bret has already confessed having a crush on the songbird during an episode of his podcast Films To Be Buried With.

Before Brett, Jennifer Lopez was also papped enjoying her time with Kevin Costner, who is now making a move on Cher.