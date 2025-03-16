Photo: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky urged to take emotional step: Source

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly called it quits.

Now, a new report of Life & Style mentioned that the pair’s divorce has been on the table for longer than it was expected.

A source spilled the beans on the matter and revealed that the divorce has “been hanging over their heads for a long time.”

Nonetheless, they elaborated on the reason behind this delay and disclosed that it’s not for a lack of trying on their part.

“They just haven’t gotten through it because their assets are all tied up together,” the insider explained.

In conclusion, the insider maintained that the decision of finalizing their divorce is “also a very big, emotional step” for the former pair.

“It’s very final, and it’s safe to say there’s some part of each of them that’s struggled to fully let go,” they also claimed.

Previously, Kyle’s close friend, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that the 56-year-old star and her former husband still communicate despite separation from each other.

“I think that shows the love that's there throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that's not common,” said Teddi. “And, you know, no one knows what the future holds.”