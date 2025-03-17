 
Prince Harry receives sad news from Palace amid visa row

A royal source has made shocking claim about Prince Harry and the Royal family

March 17, 2025

Prince Harry has received a sad news from the Royal family as judge orders to make the Duke of Sussex’s immigration files public by this Tuesday.

According to a Royal source, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are not discussed in the royal family despite their media coverage.

The insider claimed that while they receive far more media attention over their daily lives than they ever did while working members of the Royal family.

Speaking to Newsweek, the source revealed that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to dominate headlines, their activities are "almost never discussed” within the Palace.

"Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace."

Harry and Meghan are "almost never discussed" at the Palace, they added.

This comes after the Daily Mail reported that “Prince Harry's visa file to be made public after bombshell ruling by judge amid claims he lied about drug use.”

They further revealed that in his order, Judge Nichols, appointed by Donald Trump, said, “The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents… those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025.”

