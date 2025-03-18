Drake's label claps back over his 'Not Like Us' lawsuit

Universal Music Group is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit Drake filed against them alleging defamation.

The record label filed the motion on Monday, claiming Drake is suing "his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds" after losing a rap battle he provoked.

In their suit, UMG has pointed that the Canadian singer, himself, used the label's platform "to promote tracks leveling similarly incendiary attacks at Lamar."

“Drake encouraged the feud," the filing states. "For example, when he felt that Lamar was taking too long to respond, Drake released a second recording in which he goaded Lamar to continue the public rap battle. Lamar did just that, and collectively Drake and Lamar released a total of nine tracks taking aim at each other."

The UMG further hit back, saying Drake was "pleased" to see the record label promote tracks that hurled accusations of Lamar engaging in domestic abuse "and that one of Lamar’s business partners and managers is the true father of Lamar’s son."

"But now, after losing the rap battle, Drake claims that Not Like Us is defamatory. It is not,” the filing states, per People Magazine.

UMG also refuted Drake's claim that Not Like Us constitutes “second-degree harassment" and that the promotion of it violates New York's general business law.

"Less than three years ago, Drake himself signed a public petition criticizing 'the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them' by treating rap lyrics as literal fact. As Drake recognized, when it comes to rap, '[t]he final work is a product of the artist’s vision and imagination,'" it stated.

The suit continues, "Drake was right then and is wrong now. The complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar. The court should grant UMG’s motion and dismiss the Complaint with prejudice."

In response, Drake's lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb issued a statement to People Magazine shortly after.

“UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence," the God's Plan rapper's statement read.

"This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”

Drake's fury came after Lamar released the hit song, calling him a "certified pedophile" in the song Not Like Us.

His lawsuit also points to the cover art and music video for Not Like Us featured his home in Toronto with labels similar to those used by law enforcement to pinpoint sex offenders.