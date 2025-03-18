 
Geo News

'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction

Camerawoman Sarah Jones was killed by a freight train in 2014 while filming 'Midnight Rider'

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Midnight Rider director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction
'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction

Randall Miller, the director behind cancelled film Midnight Rider, has been cleared of manslaughter conviction after completing his probation.

Miller was convicted and banned from filmmaking for the past 11 years after camerawoman Sarah Jones died in a 2014 crash on the sets of Midnight Rider.

Miller's conviction wipe-out comes due to a Georgia law that allows first-time criminal offenders to be exonerated in exchange for an agreed-upon level of service.

“I am so grateful that this day has finally come. With this exoneration my record has been cleared,” the former director told The Wrap in a statement.

Reports state that Jones, along with other crew members was setting up a shot on a bridge without proper clearance of the route when she was struck and killed by a freight train.

Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trespassing charges after Jones’ death, per The New York Post.

He only served one year before being released on probation while still barred from filmmaking for the decade following the February 20, 2014 incident.

The director is reportedly working on a new film that recently received $1.5 million in California tax incentives, according to The Wrap.

After the tragic incident, the camerawoman's father Richard Jones set up the Safety for Sarah non-profit organisation, which advocates for film crews’ safety on set.

Rachel Zegler breaks down in tears at 'Snow White' screening
Rachel Zegler breaks down in tears at 'Snow White' screening
Prince Harry visa row signals double standards: ‘Half of LA would be deported' video
Prince Harry visa row signals double standards: ‘Half of LA would be deported'
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Rob's special day
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Rob's special day
Jaime King's custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman concludes
Jaime King's custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman concludes
Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'
Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'
Meghan Markle ‘intentions' clear amid Harry visa row video
Meghan Markle ‘intentions' clear amid Harry visa row
Kylie Jenner shares final projects with late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner shares final projects with late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I'm not done yet'
Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I'm not done yet'