'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction

Randall Miller, the director behind cancelled film Midnight Rider, has been cleared of manslaughter conviction after completing his probation.

Miller was convicted and banned from filmmaking for the past 11 years after camerawoman Sarah Jones died in a 2014 crash on the sets of Midnight Rider.

Miller's conviction wipe-out comes due to a Georgia law that allows first-time criminal offenders to be exonerated in exchange for an agreed-upon level of service.

“I am so grateful that this day has finally come. With this exoneration my record has been cleared,” the former director told The Wrap in a statement.

Reports state that Jones, along with other crew members was setting up a shot on a bridge without proper clearance of the route when she was struck and killed by a freight train.

Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trespassing charges after Jones’ death, per The New York Post.

He only served one year before being released on probation while still barred from filmmaking for the decade following the February 20, 2014 incident.

The director is reportedly working on a new film that recently received $1.5 million in California tax incentives, according to The Wrap.

After the tragic incident, the camerawoman's father Richard Jones set up the Safety for Sarah non-profit organisation, which advocates for film crews’ safety on set.