Around 80,000 pages of JFK files to be released today: Trump

"People have been waiting for decades for this [....] It's going to be very interesting," says president

By
Reuters
|

March 18, 2025

Former US President John F. Kennedy (centre), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (right) are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, in this handout image taken on November 22, 1963. — Reuters
Former US President John F. Kennedy (centre), first lady Jacqueline Kennedy (right) are pictured riding in the presidential motorcade moments before Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, in this handout image taken on November 22, 1963. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump, who has ordered the release of classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of former president John F Kennedy, said on Monday that his administration will make public around 80,000 pages of files related to the former president today (Tuesday).

"People have been waiting for decades for this," Trump told reporters during a visit to The Kennedy Centre in Washington.

"It's going to be very interesting," he added.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to present a plan to release records related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said in early February it had found thousands of new documents related to the assassination of Kennedy.

Trump signed an order during his first week in office related to the release and promised to release also documents concerning the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy, both of whom were killed in 1968.

