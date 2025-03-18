India orders curfew after violence over Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb

Members of police stand as vehicles burn after clashes erupted due to demands over removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, in Nagpur, India, March 17, 2025. — Reuters

Maharashtra CM orders strict action against rioters.

RSS-linked VHP leads campaign against the tomb.

VHP denies violence, calls for Maratha rulers memorial.

Authorities clamped indefinite curfew on parts of the Indian city of Nagpur after more than a dozen police officers were hurt in clashes sparked by a Hindu group's demand for the removal of the tomb of a 17th-century Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb, police said on Tuesday.

Monday's violence in the central Indian city damaged many vehicles and injured several people, among them at least 15 police personnel, one of whom was in serious condition, a police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of the western state of Maharashtra, where the city is located, criticised the violence in a video message, calling for every effort to maintain law and order.

"I have told the police commissioner to take whatever strict steps are necessary," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis, himself an outspoken Hindu nationalist, urged the public not to "believe any rumours" about the unrest.

He also expressed some sympathy with the campaign to destroy the tomb, saying it was unfortunate that his government had to protect Aurangzeb's grave "despite his history of persecution".

Police said in a statement that members of the group, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), burnt an effigy of the Emperor Aurangzeb and his tomb as they chanted slogans demanding its removal from the nearby city of Aurangabad.

The police officer told Reuters the situation escalated after several members of Muslim groups marched near a police station and threw stones at police.

The attackers, wearing masks to hide their faces, carried sharp weapons and bottles, a resident of the area told the ANI news agency.

The VHP denied accusations of engaging in any violence. It wants the tomb to be replaced with a memorial for rulers from the local Maratha community, its general secretary, Milind Parande, said in a video message.

Nagpur is also the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. The VHP belongs to the same family of organisations.

Modi's critics have often accused him of discriminating against Muslims, and failing to act against those targeting them. He and his government have denied the accusations.

Hindu extremists have also targeted Muslim places of worship across the country, with fringe groups insisting they were built on top of razed Hindu temples.

— With additional input from AFP