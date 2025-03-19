Kylie Jenner shares where she wanna wear spicy outfit

Kylie Jenner is promoting her upcoming clothing line, Khy x Poster Girl, on social media.



During a Q&A, the model shared the places where she would wear her “sexiest” latex dress, and she joked that her children's school is one of them.

“I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school,” the mum-of-two said while wearing a sultry red latex outfit.

Besides school, Kylie shared her brand’s dress could be worn at the club or even “to take business meetings.”

The reality star also raved about the qualities of her latex lineup. “My favorite thing about this collection is the way it makes me feel."

“It’s our sexiest collection yet. We have the best latex and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable our latex is," Kylie added.

In other news, Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's sister Paulie Chalamet apparently hit out at her while calling out the wealth disparity in the US.

"New York Times, liberal bias, yes yes yes i get it. But this one by @nickkristof is worth the read. It's about empathy and humanity," she penned in a lengthy post.