How Kate Middleton supports Prince William to keep brave face

Kate Middleton and Prince William are on the same side as they shrug Meghan Markle’s accusations.



The Prince and Princess of Wales helped the advisors draft a response message in 2021 after Meghan accused the Royal institution of racial discrimination.

In a Buckingham Palace statement, their team released they were was "saddened" to hear of Meghan ordeal with noting that "recollections may vary"

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "Whether or not she was responsible for the unerring riposte to Harry and Meghan's subversive appearance on Oprah, 'some recollections may vary', as has been reported, there is little doubt that she and William have a totally united front against the way both he personally and the Royal Family in particular, were betrayed by the Sussexes.

"She and William complement each other so wonderfully well. This is clear from their body language, their delight in sporting rivalries in public which gives them an opportunity to show off their sense of fun, and the way they so clearly relate to the charities they have chosen. Their patronage gives them a unique cachet,” he noted.