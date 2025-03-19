Prince William blows up and rages over Meghan Markle for being a copycat

Prince William is reportedly ‘raging’ around his home, all because of Meghan Markle and the copycat behavior she has been doing in recent months.

According to inside sources that brought this to light, Meghan Markle’s actions are ‘eating’ him up to the point of no return.

While speaking to RadarOnline the source explained, “William keeps a stiff upper lip in public and would never outwardly criticize his brother Harry's wife, but behind closed doors, he's beside himself over her copycat behavior.”

For those unversed with these behaviors, the insider referenced Meghan’s earlier Instagram video where she was seen wearing an outfit similar to Princess Diana.

It was a blue sweatshirt with the University lettering on the front. While Meghan’s lower half was not visible in the video she posted to the photo-sharing app, in Princess Diana’s original dress she had on white shorts underneath.

A similar feeling enveloped the future King of England when the Harry & Meghan docuseries came out in 2022 and it showed the Duchess pointing to an image of Diana on top of Prince Archie’s nursey and asking “who’s that” only to add Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana.”

Source: Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries

In the eyes of the source “Meghan may be doing all of this as a good-hearted effort to honor Diana and keep her in the lives of the grandchildren she didn't live to see.”

As was seen when they gave Princess Lilibet Diana’s name as a middle name “but she's doing this while producing for-profit TV shows and launching her lifestyle brand As Ever, which is causing some people to doubt her sincerity.”

What makes it worse is that “the timing opens her up to criticism. No doubt, William would love to tell Meghan, 'Leave my mom's memory alone.' But he knows he can't control her – and that eats him up,” either, the source added before signing off from the conversation as a whole.