Donna Kelce showers love for Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce just appreciated her son, Travis Kelce’s award-winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift!

After the Lover crooner bagged the tour of the century award and won eight other trophies from the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother shared support for her younger son’s partner.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Donna uploaded a screenshot that mentioned many of Taylor’s awards, which also included artist of the year.

Additionally, the Midnights album maker has also received many other awards, where one that was mentioned was that of favorite surprise guest.

This accolade was received over the 35-year-old NFL star’s cameo appearance during one of her Eras Tour concerts for the surprise songs segment, at Wembley Stadium in London, in June 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined his girlfriend on stage to perform the costume change skit before Taylor belted out the lyrics to her Tortured Poets Department track, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.

Reacting to Donna’s support for Taylor, many fans flocked the comments sections with words of praise.

“Congratulations to your family and of course Taylor and Travis!!,” one person wrote, while another penned, “Well this is the cutest thing I’ve seen on social media today.”