Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle blown out of proportion

Jimmy Fallon's joke about Meghan Markle is making headlines as it intensified the debate about the Duchess of Sussex's recently released Netflix show "With Love, Meghan".

The remark made on his show recently wasn't a brutal takedown as some British media outlets claimed.

During a segment, Fallon's sidekick Steve Higgins asked him to answer a question, and Fallon jokingly replied that the number one question mystifying scientists is, "Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags?"

He was referencing a moment from Meghan's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," where she transfers pre-packaged pretzels into another bag with a personalized label.

Fallon's joke was actually poking fun at the critics who were making a big deal about Meghan's pretzel-bagging habit.

Some of the host's fans praised Fallon for gently ribbing Meghan, saying it's a sign that she's become a household name.