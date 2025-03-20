 
Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet receives praise from Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet's new movie is slated to be released on 25th December, 2025


Web Desk


March 20, 2025

Photo: Kylie Jenners beau Timothee Chalamet receives praise from Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet star together in upcoming flick, Marty Supreme.

Discussing the project, the actress recently sat down for a confessional with Vanity Fair.

In this conversation, the former ladylove of Brad Pitt gushed over Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, who has admitted being in the pursuit of greatness.

Refer to the Dune star as “a thinking man’s sex symbol,” she shared about his work ethic, “He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid.”

“He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” she also added.

Before heaping praise for the Wonka star, Gwyneth Paltrow teased that she will be getting hot and heavy with Timothee in the highly anticipated movie, slated to be released in the United States on December 25, 2025.

“I mean, we have a lot of s** in this movie,” she dished and remarked, “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Then, she addressed being unintroduced to the concept of an intimacy co-ordinator and disclosed that she was able to establish comfort with Timothee without any help.

“I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’ ” she also remarked.

