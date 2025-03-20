Netflix boss exposes why Marvel shows looked 'cheap'

Netflix boss has finally revealed the truth behind why their Netflix shows fell short.

Six years after creating shows in partnership with Marvel, co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos has revealed they lacked the big-budget spectacle of MCU.

In an interview with Variety, Ted said, “On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty. And every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them.”

"Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television," he added.

Ted went on to add, "You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible.”

“My incentive is to make it as great as possible. That’s a lesson that I take forever. As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight,” he added.

Netflix and Marvel partnered in 2013 to create superhero shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. While the stories were loved by fans it always lacked the grand scale and spectacle seen in Marvel movies like The Avengers.